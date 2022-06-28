Four convicted in 2018 South Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were convicted in a 2018 South Knoxville shooting Tuesday, according to a release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office.

The shooting happened at 2923 Smith Lane in October, the release said. The four convicted suspects, identified as Bobby Hansard, 28, Sean Longmire, 22, Elijah Dozard, 23, and Joseph Bellew, 24, reportedly drove to the address and opened fire on “a group of individuals” after an argument. When they arrived, Hansard and one other reportedly pulled out handguns and began firing.

One person, Bryson McGrotha, was killed in the shooting. Another victim was hit in the leg, the release said.

“We have always aggressively prosecuted gun violence, and we will continue to do so in order to make our community safer,” said DA Charme Allen.

Hansard was sentenced to life in prison plus six years for first degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Longmire will face life in prison for first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder. Dozard was given eighteen years in prison for facilitation of first degree murder and aggravated assault, and Bellew was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for facilitation of first degree murder and aggravated assault.

