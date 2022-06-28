How to keep guns off Knoxville’s streets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than half of all gun thefts in Knoxville are from cars where guns are not secured, Knoxville Police Department officials told WVLT News Monday. In fact, Knoxville is on track to break 2021′s record for gun thefts.

Officers said these guns are used in serious crimes like robberies, carjackings and shootings.

“Any place you leave your gun unattended it could be stolen,” Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said.

Before you leave your vehicle, here’s what police are asking you to do if there’s a gun inside:

Lock your doors

Shut your windows

Secure the gun in a safe spot

“There are specific gun lock boxes you can have and purchase to be kept in your car. We suggest if you do that to lock it before you get to your destination,” Payne said.

If your gun gets stolen, police ask that you file a report. They said it’s key that you know your serial number.

“That’s going to be entered into a database so they can start tracking it and if they come across any gun, they can compare that serial number to the list of stolen firearms and take a look from there,” Payne said.

Those that submit a tip about any gun theft could get a cash reward from Crime Stoppers.

