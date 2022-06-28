Advertisement

Humidity and showers slowly build Wednesday

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the best chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the weekend.
Humidity slowly builds the next few days
Humidity slowly builds the next few days
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The chance for rain slowly increases over the next few days. The humidity slowly builds as well along with the heat!

WHAT TO EXPECT

A stray mountaintop shower or storm is possible tonight, but most stay dry with a few clouds. Temperatures drop to around 65 degrees overnight.

We could see a few clouds and a stray shower early Wednesday, but we once again stay mostly dry. The humidity starts to build back up so with a high near 89 degrees it could feel closer to the lower 90s at times Wednesday afternoon. Mountaintop showers are possible once again with mostly sunny skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

The lower 90s return Thursday and Friday. The chance for stray showers sticks around Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Friday looks more spotty with rain and storms on and off throughout the day.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we are watching the chance for scattered rain and storms 4th of July weekend. This looks to pick up in the afternoons, with spotty rain and storms overnight and in the early hours of the day. We’re still steamy too, with highs around 90 and feeling warmer.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

