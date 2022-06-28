Advertisement

Ice Bears release 2022-23 home schedule

Next season is the 21st in the Ice Bears’ franchise history and the 19th season in the Southern Professional Hockey League
Knoxville SPHL team during practice at Civic Coliseum
Knoxville SPHL team during practice at Civic Coliseum(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears have released their 28-game regular season schedule for the 2022-23 season. This year will mark the 21st in the Ice Bears’ franchise history for the 19th season of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The schedule also features holiday scheduling with select games around the holiday season scheduled to begin at 6 o’clock. All other games are set to drop the puck at 7:35 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The team’s away schedule dates and times, opponents and promotional schedule will be released at later dates.

2022-23 Knoxville Ice Bears Home Schedule

Knoxville’s opening night will be Friday, Oct. 21, which will include the franchise raising a banner to celebrate the Ice Bears’ fifth regular season title in team history.

