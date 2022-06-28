Knoxville Animal Control shares tips for pets ahead of fourth of July weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fourth of July weekend means food and fun for most, but it can be traumatic for pets.

Rhonda Bender, an animal control senior with the City of Knoxville Police Department, said they see an uptick in calls the day after the Fourth of July.

“It’s usually the day after. We get a lot of stray dogs, a lot of loose dogs; we even get injured dogs,” said Bender. “Because they’ll get scared of the fireworks, the noise. Some get hit by cars; some get underneath buildings where they can’t get out. But we get A LOT of calls on that weekend.”

She said one of the best things pet owners can do to prevent this is to bring their pets inside.

“If you’ve got a dog, that’s afraid of the fireworks, afraid of the loud noises, bring them inside,” shared Bender. “Talk with your veterinarian about getting a calming medication. They’ve got that. They’ve got earwear they can wear. I’ve got two little chihuahuas. They are in a little wrap around their head and they are fine. They can’t hear it.”

Experts said using a thunder shirt, which is like a weighted vest on your pet, can also help reduce anxiety and stress.

Pet owners can also try securing their pet in a room with comforting toys and music to drown out the fireworks.

When it comes to all of the runaways over the weekend, Bender says there’s one place they always take them.

“We take everything to Young Williams. If it’s injured, sometimes we’ll take them to University of Tennessee Animal Hospital, but then it always ends up at Young Williams, says Bender.

If your pet goes missing, you can contact the Knoxville Police Department Animal Control dispatch at 865-215-7457.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.