Knoxville police reveal details of 9-vehicle John Sevier Hwy crash

KPD Officer Scott Erland has revealed the details of a nine-vehicle crash that closed John Sevier Highway and sent multiple people to the hospital Monday.
Multiple people were sent to hospital following a nine vehicle crash
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Public Information Officer Scott Erland with the Knoxville Police Department revealed the details Tuesday of a nine-vehicle crash that closed John Sevier Highway and sent multiple people to the hospital Monday.

According to Erland, the crash involved a dump truck, three passenger vehicles and five motorcycles. Many people were hospitalized after the crash, Erland said.

“Numerous individuals who were riding a motorcycle were transported to the UT Medical Center for injuries, including one woman whose injuries are considered life-threatening and remains hospitalized,” Erland said.

The driver of one of the passenger vehicles was also taken to the hospital with injuries, according to Erland.

Investigators with KPD Crash Reconstruction, along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, are investigating the crash. Officials said that the wreck began when the driver of the dump truck tried to slow for stopped traffic, but couldn’t before hitting other vehicles.

THP investigators are set to inspect the dump truck Tuesday.

