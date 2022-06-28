Advertisement

KPD arrests two charged in East Knoxville shooting, one suspect still at large

Knoxville Police Department officers arrested two people Monday in connection to an East Knoxville shooting that happened Friday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested two people Monday in connection to an East Knoxville shooting that happened Friday, according to a release from the department.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers located and arrested 36-year-old Eddie Crippen and 33-year-old Jacinda Sharp, the release said. They were both identified by investigators as suspects from a shooting that happened on the 2700 block of Lay Avenue last week which hospitalized a 35-year-old man after he was shot multiple times.

“Officers found Crippen and Sharp at the Weigel’s at 3815 Western Avenue and took them into custody without issue after receiving a FLOCK alert that their car was in the area,” the release said.

Crippen was charged with attempted first degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Sharp was arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first degree murder.

Investigators have also obtained a warrant charging 29-year-old Martanya Styles with attempted first degree murder from the shooting, the release said, but they are not in custody at this time. Those with information can call 865-215-7165 to give a tip.

