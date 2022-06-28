KPD arrests two charged in East Knoxville shooting, one suspect still at large

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested two people Monday in connection to an East Knoxville shooting that happened Friday, according to a release from the department.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers located and arrested 36-year-old Eddie Crippen and 33-year-old Jacinda Sharp, the release said. They were both identified by investigators as suspects from a shooting that happened on the 2700 block of Lay Avenue last week which hospitalized a 35-year-old man after he was shot multiple times.

“Officers found Crippen and Sharp at the Weigel’s at 3815 Western Avenue and took them into custody without issue after receiving a FLOCK alert that their car was in the area,” the release said.

Crippen was charged with attempted first degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Sharp was arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first degree murder.

Investigators have also obtained a warrant charging 29-year-old Martanya Styles with attempted first degree murder from the shooting, the release said, but they are not in custody at this time. Those with information can call 865-215-7165 to give a tip.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.