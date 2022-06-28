Advertisement

A look inside the first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee

The Crossville location can be found at 2045 Genesis Road.
Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location officially opened to the public at 6 a.m. Monday.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee opened in Crossville Monday, showcasing world-famous bathrooms, snacks and more than 100 gas pumps ready for those coming and going through the state.

“It’s a great location - right in between Nashville and Knoxville - and we are going to catch the travelers going to and from,” Operations Director Josh Smith explained. “It’s an easy on, easy off environment, and we are glad to be here.”

The Crossville location, which can be found at 2045 Genesis Road, opened at 6:00 a.m. on June 27, giving curious travelers a chance to stop by the mega-store that spans 53,000 square feet. Smith said that there were about 75 to 100 people lined up outside the door before the store unlocked its doors to the public for the first time.

The employees inside Buc-ee’s were excited about the first day and the brisket.

“So, come check us out,” Randy, an employee, said. ”We’re here at Crossville, Tennessee. I want you to check our fresh brisket on the board in person!”

Want to see for yourself? Here are the highlights from a visit to Buc-ee’s:

The convenience store began in South Texas in 1982 and has since accumulated a massive following of those eager to experience the store’s staple items, including snacks, fresh food and the world’s friendliest beaver.

“Buc-ee’s is more of an experience. It’s more than just gas and snacks,” said Wes Harness, assistant general manager at a Buc-ee’s in Georgia. “So you know, we have a wide range of gifts that you can get... anything you can imagine with a picture of a beaver on it.”

Tennesseans will also have another Buc-ee’s to look forward to, which is set to open in Sevierville next year. It is set to break a world record of being the largest convenience store in the nation being over 74,000 square feet and hosting more than 120 fueling positions, EV Charging Stations and a car wash over 250 feet long.

All Buc-ee’s locations are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

