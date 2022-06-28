Advertisement

Mary Mara, TV actor for decades, dies in apparent drowning

Memorial candle grx
Memorial candle grx(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (AP) — Mary Mara, whose acting career spanned more than 30 years, has died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a drowning accident.

She appeared on television shows including “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter” and “ER.”

The New York State Police said Monday a woman identified as Mara, 61, was found shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, in upstate New York close to the Canadian border.

Police said that an official cause of death is still pending, but that there were no signs of foul play and that it appeared Mara drowned while swimming.

In a statement, her manager, Craig Dorfman, described her as “electric, funny, and a true individual” who was well-loved, as well as a tremendous actress.

Her earliest acting credit goes back to the 1989 movie “The Preppie Murder.” The New York native worked regularly ever since, in a combination of repeat characters in some shows and appearances in others.

She acted in movies including ”Mr. Saturday Night” with Billy Crystal and “Prom Night.” Her last credit was in 2020, in a movie called “Break Even.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some grocery stores are offering special "seniors only" shopping hours so those most at risk...
Three sales tax holidays coming soon in Tennessee
Three people transported to hospital following crash
Three people transported to hospital following crash
The crash happened Monday evening.
KPD: Multiple people sent to hospital following 9-vehicle crash
McKinzey Galyon, 16.
JCSO: Missing teen found safe after three months
Close photo of KPD cruiser
KPD officers no longer authorized to work extra jobs at bars, five businesses impacted

Latest News

Employees were told their last day on the job would be September 2, with options for additional...
‘It keeps me up at night’ | George’s Prepared Foods worker ponders next steps
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 dead, 16 hospitalized after trailer of migrants found
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 16, 2021 - Infielder/Outfielder Kaitlin Parsons #3 of the Tennessee...
Tennessee Softball adds a pair of talented transfers
Crossville Buc-ee's sign
A look inside the first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee
Harrell's baby daughters he and his wife adopted
New non-profit aims to make Tennessee the most adoption-friendly state