McNabb Center to host fourth annual Christmas in July toy drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The McNabb Center is set to host its fourth annual Christmas in July toy drive for 2022. The event kicks off July 1 and benefits the Dear Santa Program, which allows the community to donate toys to kids and families in need over the holidays.

Last year, the program helped around 2,200 children and families in East Tennessee. More than 450 children and siblings got gifts that were donated through the Christmas in July and Dear Santa toy drives.

“Donations from the Christmas in July Toy Drive help us to fulfill the holiday wishes for children and families with emergent needs during the holiday season,” said Amy Cattran, community relations specialist. “This would not be possible without the support of the community.”

Want to donate? Check out the Dear Santa Amazon Wishlist. You can schedule a drop-off by calling (865) 637-9711 ext. 1155. The program is accepting unwrapped, new toys and clothes.

