Advertisement

McNabb Center to host fourth annual Christmas in July toy drive

The McNabb Center is set to host its fourth annual Christmas in July toy drive for 2022.
Christmas Tree
Christmas Tree(WILX)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The McNabb Center is set to host its fourth annual Christmas in July toy drive for 2022. The event kicks off July 1 and benefits the Dear Santa Program, which allows the community to donate toys to kids and families in need over the holidays.

Last year, the program helped around 2,200 children and families in East Tennessee. More than 450 children and siblings got gifts that were donated through the Christmas in July and Dear Santa toy drives.

“Donations from the Christmas in July Toy Drive help us to fulfill the holiday wishes for children and families with emergent needs during the holiday season,” said Amy Cattran, community relations specialist. “This would not be possible without the support of the community.”

Want to donate? Check out the Dear Santa Amazon Wishlist. You can schedule a drop-off by calling (865) 637-9711 ext. 1155. The program is accepting unwrapped, new toys and clothes.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday evening.
KPD: Multiple people sent to hospital following 9-vehicle crash
Three people transported to hospital following crash
Three people transported to hospital following crash
Some grocery stores are offering special "seniors only" shopping hours so those most at risk...
Three sales tax holidays coming soon in Tennessee
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Crossville Buc-ee’s
Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location opens

Latest News

KPD arrests two charged in East Knoxville shooting, one suspect still at large
KPD arrests two charged in East Knoxville shooting, one suspect still at large
TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI looking for suspect charged with attempted murder of police officer
Pick of the week Tuesday
Pick of the week today, with a brief break from humidity
Veterans invited to raft Ocoee free on July 4
Bobby Hansard, 28, Sean Longmire, 22, Elijah Dozard, 23, and Joseph Bellew, 24
Four convicted in 2018 South Knoxville shooting