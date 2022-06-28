Museum of Appalachia to celebrate July 4 with “anvil shoots”

Advertisement

The Museum of Appalachia plans to celebrate by using gunpowder to send 150-pound anvils into the sky.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORRIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - While most Americans will be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks, the folks over at the Museum of Appalachia plan to celebrate by using gunpowder to send 150-pound anvils into the sky.

These “anvil shoots” used to be common, but now the Museum is one of the only places keeping the tradition alive.

“When the gunpowder ignites and the anvil soars into the air, the earth literally shakes,” says Museum President Elaine Meyer. “The explosion can be heard for several miles.”

The shoots will also feature a bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, live music, demonstrations from blacksmiths, spinners, weavers, sawmillers, woodworkers and more.

The anvil shoots are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., and you can get tickets here. Museum members will get in for free.

