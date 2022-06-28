NTSB releases final report in 2020 helicopter crash that killed Joe Clayton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Transportation Safety Board released its final findings into a 2020 helicopter crash that killed Clayton Automobiles and Clayton Homes co-founder Joe Clayton Tuesday.

The crash happened on Aug. 3, 2020. According to the report, the pilot, Jim Clayton, was trying to land the helicopter when he entered a “vortex ring state,” causing the craft to crash into the Tennessee River 435 feet shy of the intended landing spot. A vortex ring state happens when a helicopter continues to descend even when the pilot applies “20 percent up to maximum power.”

In the report, investigator Lynn Spencer said that the pilot was at fault for the crash, stating the “pilot’s failure to monitor altitude, airspeed, and rate of descent during an approach can result in a flight profile conducive to vortex ring state.” The report also states that the pilot performed “incorrect action,” leading to the crash.

Witnesses also made statements to investigators, which they said were consistent with their findings that there was nothing wrong with the helicopter at the time of the crash and whether it would not have played a part in the pilot’s maneuvering.

After the helicopter crashed, Jim Clayton, along with two passengers, grandson Flynt Griffin and Jay McBride, managed to escape the craft. The third passenger, Joe Clayton, drowned in the river after the crash, the report said.

The helicopter also suffered serious damage consistent with the water crash, according to the report.

Just days after the crash, Jim Clayton released a statement saying “I am devastated and completely heartbroken by the loss of my wonderful brother, Joe.” He later thanked a couple that used their boat to rescue him and the two surviving passengers.

You can read the full report here:

