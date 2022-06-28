Advertisement

Person crashes into propane tank, leads to four-home evacuation

Person crashes into propane tank, leads to four-home evacuation
Person crashes into propane tank, leads to four-home evacuation(Rural Metro Fire)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four homes were evacuated Monday night after a person crashed into a 500-pound propane tank in West Knox County, dislodging it, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire.

The crash happened off Snyder Road. The propane tank reportedly rolled down an embankment then began to leak. Firefighters wrapped the valve and evacuated the homes while the propane company was called to repair the tank and restore service, Bagwell said.

No injuries were reported, according to Bagwell.

The crash happened Monday evening.
