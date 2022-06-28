Pick of the week today, with a brief break from humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy the lower humidity today, because the steamy conditions return and create pop-up storms the rest of the week. We’re tracking scattered rain and storms throughout Fourth of July weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The drop in humidity gives us more “cooling room” this morning. We’re starting the day around 64 degrees, with a light breeze. Layers of clouds are moving in, with some patchy fog. A stray shower is possible.

Tuesday is our pick of the week, thanks to that drop in humidity. That means in the shade, it doesn’t feel hotter. We’re topping out at 86 degrees, with a nice breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph. We have scattered clouds in early and back out for the afternoon, before returning for the evening. A stray mountaintop shower or storm is possible today.

Tonight stays partly cloudy, with a stray shower or storm possible. We’re starting Wednesday around 65 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

With building heat and humidity, a stray downpour or storm can develop Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Those storms look to be along our elevation changes, for the most part. We’ll top out around 89 on Wednesday and then 91 on Thursday, but the humidity can make it feel a couple of degrees warmer.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we are watching the chance for scattered rain and storms 4th of July weekend. This looks to pick up in the afternoons, with spotty rain and storms overnight and in the early hours of the day. We’re still steamy too, with highs around 90 and feeling warmer.

