Rising rent prices driving some families to dump traditional homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mobile homes, or manufactured homes, have been considered affordable for decades. However, there’s been recent reports of rent doubling or tripling as demand for them grows.

Some prices are catching up with the median rent in Knoxville, which currently stands at $1,143 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $1,436 for a two-bedroom. While expensive food and gas prices are some of Brittany Kennedy’s 99 problems, rent isn’t one.

“This pandemic has been horrible, you know it, and it has hurt our pockets in many ways,” said Kennedy. “I’ve rented for many years and it’s like that’s money down the drain.”

Kennedy said her way around those increases is ownership.

“We just have to pay the lot fee. So, I guess we’re saving like $600, you know what I mean, six or $700 for the trailer per month,” Kennedy said.

The downside is mobile homes are half the size of single-family homes. The upside, the median buyer’s price for a manufactured home is $80,000 across southern states, which is still nearly four times cheaper than the buyer’s median price for a single-family home in Knox county.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, more than six million Americans live in manufactured homes right now. That number is expected to grow as many like Kennedy know what it’s like to be priced out from traditional homes.

One family-owned mobile home community told WVLT News they’re trying to avoid rent increases for tenants. In some cases, it’s the corporate owners who are being blamed for hiking rent.

