Tennessee Softball adds a pair of talented transfers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball Head Coach Karen Weekly has announced the signing of two transfer student-athletes, Mackenzie Donihoo and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos, to the Lady Vol program. Both players will arrive on Rocky Top with two years of eligibility remaining, beginning with the 2023 spring season.

Donihoo spent the past three seasons at the University of Oklahoma and was a key contributor to OU’s national title run during the 2021 Women’s College World Series. The Mustang, Oklahoma, native has played in 115 career games with 73 starts, hitting .317 with 64 runs scored, 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 65 RBIs since 2020.

A member of Italy’s national team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Koutsoyanopulos comes to Knoxville after two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats. She has appeared in 102 games, including 27 starts as a sophomore in the outfield, and owns a .280 career average with 21 hits and 35 runs scored.

Donihoo and Koutsoyanopulos join 2022 MAC Pitcher of the Year Payton Gottshall as Tennessee’s transfer additions for the 2022-23 recruiting class. The Lady Vols will bring in 10 true freshmen next year as well, making up a class that was rated No. 7 in the country by Extra Inning.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.