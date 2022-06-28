Tragedy to Triumph: Knoxville church rebuilds mission six years after

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - FBI agents said an arsonist set several fires around College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church back in June 2015. Pastor Bryant Stewart told WVLT News the fire caused significant damage outside the building. Little by little, church members and the community have been rebuilding.

“We have this saying: we don’t lower the bar, we just continue to raise the standard,” said Stewart.

They ran into another challenge when COVID-19 closed its doors, but the church has learned to turn its battles into what Stewart called blessings. They have spent the last two years remodeling the sanctuary and building a firm foundation for the future.

“They’re still good people in the city to get people in the streets, and we want to be those people,” Stewart said. “We just want to hit the untapped community members that are misrepresenting and not represented.”

With fundraising bringing in $50,000 and a newly ordained pastor, the church plans to extend its outreach to the youth and build a recreational center next door.

“A lot of our efforts right now are to reach them while we can help them grow and build standards and foundations,” said Stewart. “We have so many different things to help each individual physically, tangibly elevate their life and have different codes and different systems to genuinely make a difference.”

Big plans with an even bigger support system helping to rebuild, piece by piece. Pastor Stewart reported the congregation will be back in the sanctuary this summer.

