Veterans invited to raft Ocoee free on July 4

Veterans will be able to raft the Ocoee River free on July 4 at the Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELANO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans will be able to raft the Ocoee River free on July 4 at the Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park. Their families will get half-off admission as well.

Tennessee State Parks are partnering with all 23 Ocoee outfitters to provide the Rafting 4 Freedom adventure.

“We want to show our appreciation for our Armed Services,” said Park Manager Angelo Giansante. “Our veterans have given so much for our country, and the Ocoee community would like to give a little back.”

Rafters will “enjoy the scenic views of the Cherokee National Forest and create lifelong memories with the family.” The deal applies for any veteran or active-duty soldier and scheduling is open until July 1.

