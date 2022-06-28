Advertisement

Vitello honored by Coaches Association

Named ABCA Southeast Regional Coach of the Year
By Rick Russo
Jun. 28, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello has been named the Southeast Regional Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC on Tuesday after leading the Volunteers to one of their best seasons in program history.

UT’s fifth-year head coach led the Big Orange to an historic season which included a program-record 57 wins and its first SEC Tournament title since 1995.

Vitello also guided the program to its first No. 1 national ranking in any poll during week six of the season before settling in as the unanimous top-ranked team in week seven. UT was ranked No. 1 in at least one poll during 12 weeks of the season and spent 10 weeks as the nation’s unanimous top-ranked team.

Vitello was named the Perfect Game National Coach of the Year for the second season in a row after the Vols set a program record with eight players earning postseason All-America honors, including four first-team selections, which was also a school record. Tennessee had four players earn Freshmen All-America honors, as well.

The ABCA/ATEC Regional and National Coaches of the Year are selected by members of the ABCA All-America & Coach of the Year committees in all nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division and high school.

