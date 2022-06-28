Advertisement

Vols unveil 2022-23 SEC basketball schedule

Tennessee will also play home-and-home series against Auburn and Mississippi State.
Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game...
Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released each school’s conference opponents for the upcoming 2022-23 season Tuesday.

As part of the 18-game league schedule, Tennessee’s home slate features games against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The Vols have scheduled conference road trips at Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. In addition to its three permanent home-and-home opponents—Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt—Tennessee will also play home-and-home series against Auburn and Mississippi State during the 2022-23 season.

Times, dates and television information on the 2022-23 SEC schedule will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday evening.
KPD: Multiple people sent to hospital following 9-vehicle crash
Three people transported to hospital following crash
Three people transported to hospital following crash
Some grocery stores are offering special "seniors only" shopping hours so those most at risk...
Three sales tax holidays coming soon in Tennessee
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Crossville Buc-ee’s
Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location opens

Latest News

Tony Vitello tabbed Coach of the Year by Perfect Game
Vitello honored by Coaches Association
Knoxville SPHL team during practice at Civic Coliseum
Ice Bears release 2022-23 home schedule
KPD arrests two charged in East Knoxville shooting, one suspect still at large
KPD arrests two charged in East Knoxville shooting, one suspect still at large
TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI looking for suspect charged with attempted murder of police officer