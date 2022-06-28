What events East Tennessee has to offer for the 4th of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fourth of July is next week, and East Tennessee has a lot to offer in terms of firework shows, parades and other events. Here is a list of various events to celebrate Independence Day in East Tennessee.

Knoxville:

Farragut:

Independence Day Parade : The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Farragut High School junior lot and end at the Farragut Towne Square Shopping Center.

Farragut Freedom Run : The event runs from 1 to 2 p.m. and will include a one-mile, a two-mile and a sleeping-but-supporting run.

Gatlinburg:

First Independence Day Parade in the Nation : The parade begins at 12:01 a.m. at the intersection of East Parkway and Baskins Creek Bypass. The parade will feature musical guest HunterGirl Music as the Grand Marshal.

Gatlinburg’s Fireworks Finale : The 20-minute firework show will begin at 11:00 p.m. in downtown Gatlinburg. The fireworks should be able to view from anywhere in Gatlinburg.

Powell:

Powell Lions Club 4th of July Parade : Starting at Powell Middle School, the parade will step off at 11:00 a.m. The parade will end at Powell High School’s back parking lot by 11:30 a.m.

Loudon County:

Greenback July 4th Fireworks : The event starts at 6 p.m. when food trucks and a kid carwash become available. At 6:45 p.m., Miss Chloe’s School of Dance will perform. The Grey Ridge Boogie Daddy’s Band will perform at 7 p.m. The event will conclude with a fireworks show which starts at 9 p.m.

Greenville:

American Downtown : The 10th annual 4th of July celebration will have live music, a parade, a hot dog eating contest, food trucks, a kids zone and a fireworks show. The event starts from 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Clinton:

Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration : Museum of Appalachia will use gunpowder to send a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air. Anvil shoots occur every hour starting at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration will also include a national bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, live music and southern food. There will also be demonstrations from blacksmiths, beekeepers, dulcimer makers, spinners, weavers, rail splitters and more. Tickets for adults over 18 are $20. Children between the ages of 13 and 17 will receive admission for $10, and tickets for children under the age of 12 are $6. The museum also offers a Family ticket for $45.

Lenoir City:

4th of July Parade : The annual Firecracker Run, a half-mile fun run for children ages 5 to 12, will start the parade at 10 a.m. The first 100 children receive a free t-shirt, but all participating children will receive a participation trophy. The boy and girl who finish first from each division will receive top prizes. The race is free, and those interested can register by calling the Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. on C Street.

Morristown:

July 4th Celebration : Admission is free for this event. The park will open at 5 p.m. with food centers. Entertainment will start their performances at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. The fireworks will also be live-streamed.

Norris:

Norris Day 4th of July Celebration : There will be a Norris Firecracker Road Run, a kids’ Dog Show, a duck race, the 1-Mile Fun Run, Many-Wheel Races, a decorated bicycle parade, a sack race, a water-balloon toss and a water-balloon fight. The fireworks demonstration begins at 9:30 p.m.

Townsend:

4th of July festivities : Next to the Highland Manor Inn and Conference Center, festivities such as face painting will begin at 6 p.m. Hot dogs and snow cones are also available at that time. Live music is scheduled to perform at 7:00 p.m. The Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department will begin the fireworks display at “dark thirty.” Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Kingston:

Smokin the Water Festival and Fireworks Show: The event begins at 4 p.m. with food vendors, kids festivities and a performance by Dirt Floor Doctors at Kingston City Park. At 6 p.m., C.J. Auburn performs and Fairview Union performs at 8 p.m. The fireworks show begins after dark.

