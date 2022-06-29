Advertisement

Blue Alert issued for suspect accused of shooting Tennessee police officer

A murder suspect on the run from New Orleans is accused of shooting a Tennessee police officer
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to Tennessee where he allegedly shot an Erin Police Officer during a traffic stop.(NOPD)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WSMV) - Police say a murder suspect from New Orleans fled to Tennessee and shot a Middle Tennessee police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert for B.J. Brown. He is accused of shooting and killing a woman Monday morning in the First District of New Orleans.

The TBI said Brown fled to Tennessee where an Erin police officer tried pulling him over. That’s when investigators said he fired into the police car, hitting the officer. The suspect ran into the woods with his firearm. Police last saw him near a home on the 7000 block of Highway 13 N in Erin, TN on Tuesday morning.

“Make no mistake whatsoever, this was an ambush of an officer,” Erin Police Chief Mark Moore said during a press conference on Tuesday morning according to our sister station in Nashville WSMV. “Rest assured, we will not rest until he’s captured and justice is served, whether it’s through a jury or Jesus.”

The officer, who has not been identified, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is receiving treatment for his injuries and remains in stable condition.

