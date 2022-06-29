Check out the many Fourth of July events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun for the Fourth of July weekend!

Starting July 1st, put on your striped shirt and black-rimmed specs and go to downtown Knoxville for a scavenger hunt! The Waldo Scavenger Hunt is back at more than three dozen locations downtown. During the entire month of July, you can visit any participating locations to pick up your waldo passport then start hunting! Collect a store stamp at each Waldo sighting and potentially win some prizes.

Monday, July 4th:

Gatlinburg’s 4th of July midnight parade is back! Since 1975, Gatlinburg has kicked off the holiday right at midnight on July 4th. The parade has been recognized nationally and awarded a “Top Ten Parade to See in the US” by National Geographic Traveler Magazine.

World’s Fair Park is hosting Festival on the 4th Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public You and the family can go enjoy music, food from vendors, and family-fun activities. Fireworks will begin around 9:35 p.m.

The Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival starts at 4 p.m. at Patriot Park. You can enjoy delicious food, free entertainment, and a fireworks show starting at 9:50 p.m. Country music star Josh Turner is heading the event and celebrating 15 years of his hit song “Firecracker.”

You can watch the Gatlinburg Firework show from a birds-eye view at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. You do need a ticket for this event. It begins at 8:30 p.m. on top of the mountain with the firework show starting at 11 p.m.

Mabry-Hazen House is hosting an old-fashioned 4th of July celebration from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy great views, food, music, games, and tours of the 1959 house. Tickets are also needed for this event.

