Documents: Police called to Fountain City bar 34 times in 4 months

Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill could lose its liquor license indefinitely after police made 34 calls to the business in four months, court documents said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill could lose its liquor license indefinitely after police made 34 calls to the business in four months, court documents obtained by WVLT News said.

Hatmaker’s was at the center of a police investigation in late April after a shootout between two motorcycle gangs left two people dead and three injured. After the incident, officials with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended the business’ license and are now seeking to revoke it.

The documents stated that police made several calls to Hatmakers, 34 in total from Jan. 1, 2022 through May 2, 2022, as follows:

  • Ten disturbances
  • Two assaults
  • One fight
  • One hit and run
  • Two warrant services
  • Four thefts
  • Four officer investigations
  • Three suspicious persons
  • Four disorderly conduct
  • One missing person
  • One deceased person
  • One shooting

TABC officials said in the documents that the owner of Hatmaker’s failed to operate the business in a “decent, orderly and respectable manner,” and asked that their liquor license be revoked.

TABC officials also asked that Hatmaker’s owner pay all fees associated with the court proceedings.

