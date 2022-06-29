Downtown Millersburg ‘like a ghost town’ after fire

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A large fire recently burned through historic downtown Millersburg.

The blaze damaged or destroyed five buildings, including multiple apartments and the city’s post office.

A temporary mail trailer has now opened so that people can still come downtown and get their mail, but residents say the area still feels empty.

Melissa Robinson works at Millersburg produce, just one block from Main Street where the fire happened.

“Before, Main Street was pretty busy, cars going up and down. Now, I haven’t seen no cars. It’s like a ghost town,” Robinson said.

While we don’t know what caused this fire, Robinson says this fire has caused a lot of sadness in Millersburg.

“I had an older gentleman come in the other day and they had walked to go see it and then come in here and he broke down, he broke down crying,” said Robinson.

Robinson says the fire was a loss for the entire city of Millersburg.

“it wasn’t just the people that lived there that lost things, for some of these people all they have now is just the memories,” said Robinson.

Several fundraisers are helping support the city. Mustard Seed Hill, a wedding and special event venue, has raised almost $3,000 alone.

