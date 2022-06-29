Feeling hotter Thursday afternoon with stray showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity and warmer temperatures are here and they’ll stick around for quite some time! Rain chances look to become more scattered just in time for the holiday weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is partly cloudy, with a stray shower, and a warm low of 69 degrees.

The 90s return Thursday and will feel closer to the mid-90s at times. A few stray showers are possible with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday looks similar to Thursday with a few more spotty showers and storms. Highs will be near 91 degrees but feeling hotter.

More scattered rain and storms arrive for 4th of July weekend. We are looking at about a 40% coverage in rain and storms during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Temperatures remain steamy too with highs around 90.

The on and off rain and storms continue into next week with highs still in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.