How to protect those who’ve protected us this July 4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This holiday weekend, fireworks will be lighting the sky, but first responders are reminding citizens of the dark triggers explosives can spark for military veterans.

Officials with the National Library of Medicine reported half a million U.S. troops who’ve served in wars over the past 13 years have been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, which rears its ugly head in many different ways.

During holiday’s like July 4, the sound, smell and the remnants of fireworks can send combat veterans back to a war zone. First responders want you to consider getting to know your neighbors, asking how comfortable they are with your explosives before the fun.

“We have to think about what can that do to folks what can it cause them to think and feel? So, it’s very important to consider that when you’re thinking about going out in street shooting fireworks in your neighborhood, which you think may be innocent fun, but for someone it may not be same thing for pets as well and other animals, it can really scare them,” Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks, the health, safety, and communications officer with the City of Knoxville Fire Department, said.

Retired U.S. Army Captain Pat Polis told WVLT News he doesn’t come close to fireworks when they’re in season.

“If you’re ever in a firefight, or if you see tracer rounds coming from up in the sky from air support, that’s what fireworks remind you of the explosions. If you’ve ever been in a mortar attack, and things are exploding all around you, that’s what fireworks are to a lot of us,” Polis said.

Polis also said he’s been able to get past his three traumatic tours through three tactics, which are his faith, family and resources.

If you or a veteran you know is battling PTSD right now, there are a handful of resources available across East Tennessee.

