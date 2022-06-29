‘I’m mad. I need answers’ | Family wants answers 8 years after South Knoxville murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family said they’re still searching for answers in an 8-year cold case after Paul Shepherd was killed back in 2014. He worked as a taxi driver for a few days when he was killed on duty. To this day, his wife, Beverley, felt helpless.

“I’m mad. I need answers,” she said.

Beverley and Paul Shepherd had just celebrated their 8th anniversary. She got the call from law enforcement on June 29, 2014 where an officer told her Paul was shot. She asked the officer what hospital he was at, only to find out he was dead.

“This destroyed me. This destroyed my kids. This destroyed all of us. I will never be the same person I was before this,” Shepherd said.

Before he passed, Beverley said her husband was a mason, volunteer at an animal rescue and cub scout leader for his son’s troop.

“He never turned anybody away. He was just a really good person,” she said.

She said one of the saddest things for her was knowing her husband wasn’t there for her son’s wedding, high school graduation and boot camp graduation.

“My husband, his father is never going to be there for any of it. Every celebration we have is just clouded by the fact that my husband is not going to be there. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

As Beverly continued to cope with her husband’s murder nearly a decade later, she said all she wants is answers.

“Something can be gained by being able to get close to any answers,” she said.

Lack of evidence and uncooperative witnesses could lead to these cases taking a long time, according to KPD.

Anyone with information into this case is asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

