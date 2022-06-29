Inflation ignites higher costs of fireworks

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A favorite way to celebrate the fourth might cost you more this year, as inflation is igniting higher fireworks costs.

According to the American Pyrotechnic Association, overall costs are up 35 percent across the fireworks industry.

“It’s one of those things we can’t control,” Jacob Adkisson at Phat Phil’s Extreme Fireworks in Brentwood said.

Adkisson has been working his father’s fireworks stand on Nolensville Road for years.

It opened 19 years ago, and Adkisson says these are some of the highest prices he’s seen.

“We try to do our best to keep our prices down by being able to order from different distributors, but it’s inevitable. It’s going to go up,” Adkisson said.

Adkisson says some of their regulars have chosen to watch fireworks from the sidelines this year instead of paying to hold their own.

Still, sales are off to a good start, Adkisson says.

“We pride ourselves on getting the best of the best. I think we’re going to have another great year,” Adkisson said.

Last year, fireworks dealers dealt with supply chain issues, but that hasn’t been the case, according to Adkisson. So instead, he travels around to shows, ensuring he’s stocked with whatever fireworks his customers would like to shoot.

They open around 7 or 8 in the morning and don’t close until as late as 11 p.m.

Their stand will close for the year on July 5 before reopening in June 2023.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.