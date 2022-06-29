John Fulkerson to play for Belgian professional basketball team Leuven Bears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee basketball player John Fulkerson is set to join the Belgian professional basketball team Leuven Bears.

The team’s website listed the announcement in Dutch. A translation reads “We welcome 25-year-old John Fulkerson. The 2m06 Power Forward played in the NCAA with the Tennessee Volunteers last season.”

Team officials added that “John is an athletic, explosive player with many other qualities. The sporting staff is convinced of the added value that John will contribute to the team next season.”

The Bears ranked top five last season in the Pro Basketball League, coming in just behind the Antwerp Giants.

