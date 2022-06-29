Morristown fire crews rescue kitten from Walmart drink machine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded the Morristown Walmart at Crockett Trace Drive Wednesday when an employee called about a kitten stuck in a Pepsi drink machine, according to a post from the City of Morristown.

“Upon arrival, Lindsey told them that a kitten was in the Pepsi machine. Crews could hear the kitten crying,” the post said. The firefighters managed to remove the back cover of the machine and coax the kitten out of an opening.

Not only did the kitten get a rescue out of the deal, though; it also got a forever home. Lindsey, the employee that made the call, decided to keep the kitten.

“Now Lindsey has a new kitten :). Fire crews joked about naming it Pepsi. Thank you to our Morristown Firefighters for going above and beyond to save this sweet little kitten!” the post said.

