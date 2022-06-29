Name released in deadly Bell County crash

BALKAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County woman is dead after a single car crash Tuesday evening.

According to officials from Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan, one car was traveling along KY-2012 near the intersection with Balkan Road when the car crashed.

42-year-old Elizabeth Noe of Balkan was killed in the crash, though we have not yet confirmed the exact details of the crash.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

