ORNL releases findings in parallel universe experiment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scientists at Oak Ridge National Labs are trying to discover parallel universes. Now, after several years of searching, they have revealed what they’ve found so far.

The team of physicists have been searching for evidence of a “right-handed version of our left-handed universe.” Specifically, scientists said they are looking for a “mirror neutron” by sending neutrons - one of the particles that makes up atoms - into a tube with a blocked end, then seeing if any make it to the other side.

The experiment has been compared to Stranger Things’ “upside down.”

“So the question I get the most is, were we successful in opening the portal? And unfortunately, no, we did not find any evidence of parallel universes or or new interactions with with the neutron and the Dark Sector,” scientist Leah Broussard said.

The search isn’t over, however. Scientists said they have “more sensitive” experiments planned, so we may learn more in the years to come.

