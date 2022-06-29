Advertisement

ORNL releases findings in parallel universe experiment

The experiment has been compared to Stranger Things’ “upside down.”
Scientists at Oak Ridge National Labs are trying to discover parallel universes. Now, after several years of searching, they have revealed what they’ve found.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scientists at Oak Ridge National Labs are trying to discover parallel universes. Now, after several years of searching, they have revealed what they’ve found so far.

The team of physicists have been searching for evidence of a “right-handed version of our left-handed universe.” Specifically, scientists said they are looking for a “mirror neutron” by sending neutrons - one of the particles that makes up atoms - into a tube with a blocked end, then seeing if any make it to the other side.

The experiment has been compared to Stranger Things’ “upside down.”

“So the question I get the most is, were we successful in opening the portal? And unfortunately, no, we did not find any evidence of parallel universes or or new interactions with with the neutron and the Dark Sector,” scientist Leah Broussard said.

The search isn’t over, however. Scientists said they have “more sensitive” experiments planned, so we may learn more in the years to come.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect
KPD: Multiple people sent to hospital following 9-vehicle crash
Knoxville police reveal details of 9-vehicle John Sevier Hwy crash
The crash happened Monday evening.
KPD: Multiple people sent to hospital following 9-vehicle crash
Crossville Buc-ee's sign
A look inside the first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee
TBI Building
What is a Blue Alert?

Latest News

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Check out the many Fourth of July events to Find Your Fun this weekend
The shooting occurred late Friday night.
Documents: Police called to Fountain City bar 34 times in 4 months
An employee at the Walmart decided to keep the rescued kitten.
Morristown fire crews rescue kitten from Walmart drink machine
Tennessee unemployment website offline, 12,000 left without payments