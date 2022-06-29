Advertisement

Steamy trend ahead, humidity climbs and creates a few storms

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks higher “feels like temperatures”, ahead of greater rain chances.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The higher humidity makes us all sweat more, but don’t sweat rain chances. We’re looking at spotty pop-ups for a few days, before scattered rain and storms develop and move through at times for Fourth of July weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We had stray overnight rain and storms, but the clouds are parting. This lets some fog develop and the higher humidity continues to creep in. We’re starting the day around 67 degrees.

It’s a mostly sunny day, with a stray storm in the mountains today, then we could see a stray storm develop in the late afternoon to evening throughout our area ... but that’s still a 10% coverage overall. Today’s high is 89 degrees, but it feels a few degrees warmer.

Tonight is partly cloudy, with a stray shower, and a warm low of 69 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The lower 90s return Thursday and Friday, and continue to feel hotter. The chance for stray showers sticks around Thursday with a partly cloudy view, then a spotty rain and storms continue Friday.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we are watching the chance for scattered rain and storms 4th of July weekend. This looks to pick up in the afternoons, with spotty rain and storms overnight and in the early hours of the day. We’re still steamy too, with highs around 90 and feeling warmer.

