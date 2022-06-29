TBI addresses frustrations over ‘Blue Alert’ warnings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation addressed user frustrations over the Blue Alert system Wednesday. The concerns stemmed from the alerts Tennesseans get to their phones; they make a loud tone and let people know about dangerous criminals.

Specifically, Blue Alerts are issued when a law enforcement officer is injured by a suspect who is still at large. Some people grew upset Tuesday night when they kept getting messages for Blue Alerts that had already been issued, TBI officials said.

We've heard a number of reports about some cell phone users receiving alerts overnight for the Blue Alerts we issued Tuesday.



While TBI doesn't send mobile alerts to your device, we're working with our partners who do to determine what happened. Not everyone received them.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/rPO7exdBpl — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 29, 2022

They took to Twitter to let people know their complaints had been heard, saying they plan to address and work on the system.

