Advertisement

TBI addresses frustrations over ‘Blue Alert’ warnings

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation addressed user frustrations over the Blue Alert system Wednesday.
Specific criteria must be met before the TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit can issue a Blue Alert.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation addressed user frustrations over the Blue Alert system Wednesday. The concerns stemmed from the alerts Tennesseans get to their phones; they make a loud tone and let people know about dangerous criminals.

Specifically, Blue Alerts are issued when a law enforcement officer is injured by a suspect who is still at large. Some people grew upset Tuesday night when they kept getting messages for Blue Alerts that had already been issued, TBI officials said.

“We’ve heard a number of reports about some cell phone users receiving alerts overnight for the Blue Alerts we issued Tuesday. While TBI doesn’t send mobile alerts to your device, we’re working with our partners who do to determine what happened. Not everyone received them,” TBI officials said.

They took to Twitter to let people know their complaints had been heard, saying they plan to address and work on the system.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect
KPD: Multiple people sent to hospital following 9-vehicle crash
Knoxville police reveal details of 9-vehicle John Sevier Hwy crash
The crash happened Monday evening.
KPD: Multiple people sent to hospital following 9-vehicle crash
TBI Building
What is a Blue Alert?
Crossville Buc-ee's sign
A look inside the first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee

Latest News

A Kingsport man was last heard from on May 7, when he told his mother he was taking a Greyhound...
Knoxville police conduct search for missing Kingsport man
Mostly sunny and steamy Wednesday
Steamy trend ahead, humidity climbs and creates a few storms
Photo courtesy of ORNL
ORNL releases findings in parallel universe experiment
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Check out the many Fourth of July events to Find Your Fun this weekend