TBI: Man indicted for possessing, sharing child sexual abuse material in Cumberland Co.

Michael Joe Phillips was arrested on Tuesday night following the indictments.
Michael Joe Phillips, 61.
Michael Joe Phillips, 61.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Monterey, Tennessee, has been indicted by a Cumberland County Grand Jury for possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In April, the Cookeville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit released information to the TBI about Michael Joe Phillips, 61, prompting an investigation from the TBI. During the investigation, agents said they learned Phillips possessed images consistent with child sexual abuse material.

On Monday, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Phillips with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, according to the TBI.

Phillips was arrested Tuesday and was booked into the Cumberland County Jail. He is being held on a $90,000 bond as of Tuesday night.

