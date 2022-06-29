Tennessee unemployment website offline, 12,000 left without payments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s unemployment website has been offline since Sunday afternoon, leaving those in need with no way to receive payments, officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development told WVLT News.

The website is where people go to log weekly job search efforts that make them eligible for payment from the state. With the website down, officials said they have no way of getting those payments to people in need.

“Approximately 12,000 Tennesseans rely on the unemployment program each week, as well as citizens using the workforce development aspects of Jobs4TN.gov,” officials said.

Technical specialists are working on getting the website back up, officials said, and have been working nonstop since Sunday afternoon. However, at this time, there is no word on when the website will be running again.

“The Department will distribute benefits as soon as possible, right now there is no timeline as to when that will happen. Once the system is operational, claimants can complete their certifications for any missed weeks, and they will receive a lump sum for any delayed payments,” a statement from the TDLWD said. “Individuals who need to file a new unemployment claim need to wait for further instructions on how to apply once the system is operational.”

