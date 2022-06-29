VFL pitcher making the most in the minors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Absolutely thrilled to be back in Big Orange Country is standout pitcher Zach Lingenfelter.

He throws now for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, who are in Kodak playing a series with the Tennessee Smokies.

The Sevier County High School product was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels out of UT back in 2019 and taken in the 9th round, 271st overall.

Zach’s appeared in 19 games this season for Rocket City. He’s 2-1 with 33 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched.

The strong armed right hander is strong willed and says he’s working hard to live out his dream, “It’s kind of hard to judge yourself in that aspect I think there’s definitely ups and downs especially in the game of baseball but I mean it doesn’t matter how you get there as long as you reach a goal at the end of the road.”

Caught up with former @SCHSSmokyBears and @Vol_Baseball standout Zach Linginfelter who's now pitching for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas @wvlt @VarsityAllAxs pic.twitter.com/3IM01hPVlC — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 29, 2022

Linginfelter, who’s proud of his Vols, says even though they couldn’t go all the way this year the future is bright with the amount of arms and especially bats they have coming back next year.

