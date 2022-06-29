Advertisement

‘Where’s Waldo?’ scavenger hunt returns to downtown Knoxville

For the first time since 2019, Knoxvillians can now head to downtown Knoxville in search of the striped character Waldo.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time since 2019, Knoxvillians can now head to downtown Knoxville in search of the striped character Waldo. The “Where’s Waldo?” scavenger hunt is returning to businesses next month.

The hunt is planned for July 1-31 with a record number of businesses participating. Hunters can travel to more than three dozen downtown shops, restaurants, museums and other organizations in search of Waldo cutouts. Players just need to pick up a passport from a participating business, then ask for stamps after they’ve found Waldo.

“We are excited to welcome Waldo and thousands of players back to downtown Knoxville this summer,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. “In 2019, more than 5,000 people participated, and we are anticipating even larger crowds this summer as families explore the area and enjoy all the fun along the hunt.”

Players who collect 20 or more stamps can enter to win Waldo books from Union Ave Books. Players can also pose for a photo in front of a Waldo promotion sign in Market Square and post pictures using the hashtag #FoundWaldoKnox for weekly chances to win gift cards.

“Waldo isn’t the only thing you’ll find on the hunt,” Hummel said. “Visit vendors at the Market Square Farmers’ Market, check out a book at Lawson McGhee Library, cool off with a sweet treat and experience downtown Knoxville during July. We appreciate the business owners and employees who make this scavenger hunt not only successful, but also a magical memory for families.”

