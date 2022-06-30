Advertisement

40+ law enforcement agencies host job fair

FBI Public Affairs Officer Darrell DeBusk told WVLT News that the fair will be the largest ever seen in the area, and perhaps the state.
Police badge
Police badge(WRDW)
By WVLT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Expo Center is set to host an East Tennessee area law enforcement job fair. More than 40 local, state and federal agencies will come together for the event,

FBI Public Affairs Officer Darrell DeBusk told WVLT News that the fair will be the largest ever seen in the area, and perhaps the state. He also said the fair is coming just as agencies are looking to fill holes.

“For several years law enforcement agencies across the nation have been struggling to hire new officers and investigators,” DeBusk said. “East Tennessee is no different.”

The fair is scheduled for Thursday, June 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 5441 Clinton Highway.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of ORNL
ORNL releases findings in parallel universe experiment
New Orleans man accused of shooting Tenn. police officer in custody
New Orleans man accused of shooting Tenn. police officer in custody
TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
TBI Building
What is a Blue Alert?

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Sevierville police investigating ‘apparent homicide’
(Source: MGN)
Judge grants ACLU’s request for restraining order on Kentucky abortion ban
Steamy air and building rain chances.
Steamy pop-up storms, building up to more storms for the weekend
Hatmaker's Bar & Grill | Fountain City
Documents: Police called to Fountain City bar 34 times in 4 months