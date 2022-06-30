40+ law enforcement agencies host job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Expo Center is set to host an East Tennessee area law enforcement job fair. More than 40 local, state and federal agencies will come together for the event,

Interested in a career in law enforcement? Check out this multi-agency job fair on June 30th from 5p-8p to discover exciting career opportunities.

No pre-registration is required to attend this event located at the Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Hwy Knoxville, TN 37912. pic.twitter.com/NNMrLGYwW7 — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) June 2, 2022

FBI Public Affairs Officer Darrell DeBusk told WVLT News that the fair will be the largest ever seen in the area, and perhaps the state. He also said the fair is coming just as agencies are looking to fill holes.

“For several years law enforcement agencies across the nation have been struggling to hire new officers and investigators,” DeBusk said. “East Tennessee is no different.”

The fair is scheduled for Thursday, June 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 5441 Clinton Highway.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.