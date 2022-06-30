Advertisement

AAA offering free rides, tows to keep drunk drivers off streets for July Fourth holiday

AAA is planning to offer their “Tow to Go” program free over the July Fourth weekend.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA is planning to offer their “Tow to Go” program free over the July Fourth weekend. The program offers free rides and tows for inebriated celebrators anywhere within a 10-mile radius.

The program will be active from July 1 at 6 a.m. through July 5 at 6 p.m., and should only be used as a last resort, AAA representatives said.

“The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA. “The roads will already be extremely crowded this weekend, and adding alcohol just raises the risk of a deadly crash. As you lock-in your party plans, be sure to also setup a safe ride. If those plans fall through, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”

The program works on the following guidelines:

  • Provided from 6pm Friday, July 1st – 6am Tuesday, July 5th.
  • Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
  • Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

If you need a ride you can call 855-286-9246.

