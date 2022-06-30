Assisted living community creates shirt to raise money for Alzheimer’s Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Arbor Terrace of Knoxville resident Reda Rhea and staff member Kristin Gobbell made t-shirts to fundraise for Alzheimer’s Tennessee. June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. They are selling the t-shirts for $15 with the proceeds going towards helping their mission.

“It is the first shirt we have had that was made from a resident’s idea,” said Gobbell.

The t-shirt features a tree that Rhea called the “Tree of Hope.” She included words like “support, love, commitment, kindness, caring and helping” to explain how people can help someone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Rhea’s sister had Alzheimer’s and she noticed early signs of Alzheimer’s in her husband before he passed away. She remembers how her loved ones struggled.

“It begins with memory loss and confusion and now I wonder about myself, I forget things, and that worries me,” said Rhea.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee has a list of warning signs on its website. Their website states “treatments are more effective with early diagnosis, it is especially important to look for signs that might indicate Alzheimer’s disease versus basic forgetfulness.”

