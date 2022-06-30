Candace Parker connects on another basketball milestone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vol legend Candace Parker finished with a season-high 25 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in leading her Chicago Sky to a win Tuesday night.

Late in the first half, Parker secured a rebound, then started the fast break and found Kahleah Copper for a layup. With that smooth sequence, she registered assist No. 1,500 for her career, becoming just the eighth player in WNBA history to reach that mark.

In addition, Parker is now the only player in WNBA history to record 6,000 career points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists.

