Councilmembers speak on where they stand when it comes to a tethering ban in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Councilmembers and organizations were sharing their stance on the current tethering or chain ordinance for pets in Knoxville.

This comes after two dogs were found tied up in poor conditions in the backyard of a Knoxville home. Animal Control officials with the Knoxville Police Department said one of those dogs died in the extreme heat.

Rhonda Bender, an animal control senior with KPD said that as long as a dog has access to clean water, food and shelter it is okay for a dog to be tethered or chained outside.

“We really don’t have a chaining or tethering law. If your dog is chained up, tethered outside, it has to be in a humane manner. It has to have food water shelter at all times. It can not just be sitting out in the sun, and it has to be where the dog can move around. It can not be on 3ft chain or tether. It has to be at least 5 or 6 feet where he can move and get to wherever he needs to be,” said Bender.

However, some like council member Lauren Rider wanted to see a change in that. Rider said unsupervised tethering creates a bad temperament in dogs.

”When you have dogs that live a life on a chain they become more aggressive, and they’re more likely to attack when they get free. And sometimes they break free unintentionally. It can be a human or a child and obviously pets that people love that get attacked in incidents like that. Those are the kind of things you want to prevent. Aggressive behaviors developing as well as danger to the animals as well that live on the chains,” shared Rider.

Rider said she has gotten petitions from a good number of people in the community in favor of an unsupervised tethering ban, taking after areas like Johnson City.

Young Williams Animal Center released a statement on behalf of its CEO and city council member Janet Testerman saying in part:

“Young-Williams Animal Center does not support a total tethering ban. A total ban could have serious, unintended consequences, including disproportionately affecting and punishing low-income pet owners, and would not address the standards of care for pets still kept outdoors.”

When it comes to this matter, we’re told the City’s Animal Control Board will discuss this during their meeting next month.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.