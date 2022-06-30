Farragut mom worries over impact of federal funding ending for some student’s school meals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Federal money to feed every child breakfast and lunch in public school is ending ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

School meal costs will go back to what they were pre-pandemic. For Knox County Schools that means the price of breakfast is $2.00 and elementary lunch is $2.75 and middle and high school lunch is $3.00.

Some kids who attend a Community Eligibility Provision school will still get free meals, but others will not.

Chante Hensley said she has seven kids in Knox County Schools in Farragut.

“It’s really disappointing,” Hensley said about the funding ending, “Having the free lunch for the past two years has been a great financial blessing to us.”

She said its less stressful and more nutritional for her kids to eat school provided breakfast and lunch.

“It is disappointing that we’re having to go back to normal operations,” Knox County Schools Executive Director of School Nutrition, Brett Foster said.

She explained families who do not attend a CEP school will need to apply for free or reduced lunch, but not everyone will qualify. That’s because it depends on total household income and the number of people per family.

“We want to make sure that kids are still fed and we want to make sure they’re still fed at the correct eligibility rate because that impacts us--our department as well,” Foster explained. “We’re hopeful that people will take advantage of filling out the free and reduced application.”

Hensley said she’s unsure if her family will qualify.

“It is worrisome. I mean just the amount of money I spend on groceries, having so many children. I can’t imagine additionally adding breakfast and lunch to that for a whole school year,” Hensley said.

For all of her kids to eat breakfast and lunch provided by the school system for one week it costs nearly $170.00. If the family has to pay that Hensley said it will be a “burden” but they will cut back on other costs.

Hensley plans to apply. If they do get free or reduced meals she will budget the money she saves for the kids to have more extracurricular activities.

You can apply here beginning July 2. If you have more questions, Knox County Schools will be sending additional information the week of July 12.

This doesn’t just impact Knox County Schools, but public school systems across the state and country.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.