Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County planning to stop operating as county shelter

June 29, 2022

Honorable Crystal Ottinger

Cocke County Mayor

360 East Main Street

Newport, Tennessee 37821

Hand Delivered & via email

Dear Mayor Ottinger:

As you are aware, our contract to provide services in support of the county’s animal control program expires on June 30th, 2022. Over the past two fiscal years, the county’s animal control officer and residents have tendered more than 2,300 animals to our facility. Our kennels are consistently occupied at maximum capacity.

Our mission is to care for animals. We are committed to remaining a no-kill organization. By definition, that means we will not euthanize animals to make space for more animals to be euthanized. In striving to fulfill our contract as the county’s animal shelter, we have exhausted our foster program, overburdened our volunteers and found that area shelters and rescues are usually unable to accept any meaningful number of our animals for transfer.

Lately and more frequently, we have had to tell residents that our facility was full to capacity and we were unable to take animals that they wanted to surrender. It’s a daily struggle working with the county’s animal control officer to ensure space will be available. We’ve heard from some, including discussions with the CLB, that a no-kill policy will not meet the requirements of our county’s animal control mission. As noted above, we will never end our commitment to being a no-kill animal welfare organization. It is clear that the paths to accomplishing each of our missions are divergent and irreconcilable. Moreover, even if our facility were to somehow be expanded to double or triple its capacity (a physical and fiscal impossibility), the current condition of our economy and the rate of inflation will more than likely cause our organization to become insolvent by the end of the next fiscal year.

Accordingly, we find that it is not be possible for us, in good faith, to renew a contract to continue to provide services as the county’s animal shelter and remain a no-kill organization. We will continue as a charitable nonprofit solely dedicated to animal welfare in our community. In the future we will work closely with the county’s animal shelter.

Pursuant to the terms of our current services contract, we are willing to continue through the month of July under the contract provisions to afford the county an opportunity to transition to another solution to its animal control responsibilities.

Please advise us whether the county would like us to continue providing the contractual services through July 31st at your earliest convenience so we can make appropriate operational decisions.

Sincerely,

Friends of the Animal Shelter

Board of Directors