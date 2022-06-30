Advertisement

How to save money driving to the Smoky Mountains

By Marissa Sulek
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s the gas guzzling dog day of summer, and although gas prices are high, it’s still road trip season.

WSMV decided to take a trip a few hours east to the Smoky Mountains. The goal: see if we could make the trip in an electric vehicle and will is save us money.

High gas prices have drivers groaning, but not for Matt Weyland.

“Saving us a bunch of money so far,” Weyland said.

He said he and his girlfriend have saved $200 on their trip because their car is electric.

“We drove from Pittsburgh to Gatlinburg and now we’re driving from Gatlinburg to Nashville for CMA Fest,” he said.

WSMV4 took a similar route – Nashville to Gatlinburg – in Rosa Jaramillo’s Tesla. She rents it out through an app called Turo. WSMV4 wanted to compare how much it cost to charge up compared to filling up a news car.

On the way to the Smokies, there was a stop in Crossville to power up at a Tesla Supercharger. There it cost $6.67 to charge for 15 minutes. It’s enough to get the crew from Crossville, through Knoxville and the windy roads of Pigeon Forge.

By the time of the arrival in Pigeon Forge, the Tesla battery said there were 69 miles remaining until completely drained. It takes 30 minutes to reach full charge. In total, it cost $17.32 for the 205-mile trip.

To fill up the news car with gas, it cost $44.98 for the trip. That’s twice the price of the Tesla, but no stops. The Tesla took 45 minutes out of the trip for charging.

So, which road trip is better? It’s up to you.

“I would say it’s more of a daily commuter car, not a long trip car,” Weyland said. “It’s definitely worth it so far.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of ORNL
ORNL releases findings in parallel universe experiment
New Orleans man accused of shooting Tenn. police officer in custody
New Orleans man accused of shooting Tenn. police officer in custody
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect
Bonnie Keller, who has been a fan for 30 years, was injured after being pushed over at...
Elderly Alan Jackson fan injured at concert, misses entire performance

Latest News

Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.
Suspect in Allen shooting in custody, multiple officers injured
Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson City man
A new report indicates UCLA and USC are in discussions to join the Big Ten.
Big-10 conference expected to grow by two teams
Fireworks at Dixie Lee
What fireworks are better to shoot off in dry weather conditions?
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man...
Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson City man