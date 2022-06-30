How you can spend time in the Smokies while helping the park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is offering a unique way to explore the park, all while helping keep the area clean and healthy.

Smokies Service Days allows guests to sign up for special events aimed at helping keep the park running smoothly. Volunteers will get to spend a few hours in the park performing community service while enjoying the great outdoors.

Park officials released a schedule for all of 2022′s Smokies Service Days. Volunteers can register for a day working on one or more of the following community service projects:

Saturday July 9 Independence Day Clean-Up Join us to help clean up after Independence Day Celebrations! Put on a pair of work gloves and help upkeep Chimneys Picnic Area. We’ll be clearing grills, picking up litter, and removing debris for the enjoyment & safety of future visitors! Bring a snack or pack lunch to enjoy a picnic and bring your hiking boots to join us on a short hike along the Cove Hardwoods Nature Trail. Meeting Location: Chimneys Picnic Area Parking Lot, Tennessee Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Limited to 15 Participants, Ages 10+ (Registration Required) Saturday July 30 Green Thumb Gardening and Fantastic Fencing ‘Green Thumb’ or not, bring some gloves and help weed the flower beds so our native plants can thrive! A part of our group will become ‘Fantastic Fencers’ helping staff maintain the Farm’s historic fences. Afterward, we’ll enjoy a stroll along the Mountain Farm and learn about Appalachian life in a different era. Meeting Location: Oconaluftee Visitor Center, North Carolina Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Limited to 15 Participants, Ages 12+ (Registration Required) Saturday Aug. 13 Smokemont Campground Clean-Up Clear fire pits, pick up litter and remove debris for future campers! Put on a pair of work gloves and help get Smokemont Campground ready for fall. Bring hiking boots if you’d like to join in a short group-hike along the Smokemont Nature Trail afterward. We’ll practice our identification skills on different trees and plants we spot along our way. Meeting Location: Smokemont Campground Parking Area, North Carolina Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Limited to 15 Participants, Ages 10+ (Registration Required) Saturday Aug. 27 Invasive Species Removal: English Ivy Pull Work alongside GSMNP Vegetation Management Team to remove invasive English Ivy which threatens to dominate grounds in and around Elkmont. We’ll discuss plant ecology and learn how GSMNP ‘veg crews’ work to maintain a healthy natural balance! Meeting Location: Elkmont, Little River Trail Head, Tennessee Time: 9:00am – 12:00pm Limited to 20 Participants, Ages 16+ (Registration Required) Saturday Sept. 10 Cataloochee Clean-Up Prepare for the enjoyment of campers and help keep wildlife wild! We’ll clear fire pits, pick up trash, remove leaf litter, and perform other campground maintenance. We’ll enjoy the remote atmosphere of Cataloochee Valley and those interested can stick around a little longer and explore the different historic sites. Meeting Location: Cataloochee Campground Parking Area, North Carolina Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Limited to 15 Participants, Ages 10+ (Registration Required) Saturday Sept. 24 National Public Lands Day ‘Park and Partners Clean-up’ On this year’s National Public Lands Day, join us and our Park Partner, Great Smoky Mountain Institute at Tremont to get outdoors, enjoy our Public Land, and help out with various campus maintenance projects. Volunteers will hear from our Partner about their Community Science initiatives, educational outreach, and other opportunities. Meeting Location: Great Smoky Mountain Institute at Tremont, Tennessee Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Limited to 10 Participants, Ages: 12+ (Registration Required) Saturday Oct 15 Fire Safety in Daisy Town It’s Fall, Y’all… So grab a rake All! We’ll work together to remove fallen leaf build-up (fire fuel) around the historic cabins of Elkmont’s ‘Daisy Town’! Tools such as rakes and leaf blowers will be provided. This active day also offers the unique opportunity to learn from an NPS Wildland Firefighter about fire management and prevention and the role natural fires play in the ecosystem. Meeting Location: Elkmont’s Historic ‘Daisy Town’, Tennessee Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Limited to 15 Participants, Ages 15+ (Registration Required) Saturday Oct 29 ‘The Deep Creep!’ Don’t be scared. Greet Halloween in the depths of Great Smoky Mountains National Park! Help keep Deep Creek BOO-tiful by participating in the annual “Deep Creep” Litter Clean-Up. Costumes encouraged! We’ll compete for ghoulishly delicious tricks & treats. No bones about it... This is sure to be a morning of spooktacular fun and spirited stewardship! Meeting Location: Deep Creek Picnic Area, North Carolina Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Limited to 15 Participants, All Ages Welcome! (Registration Required) Saturday Nov. 12 Veterans Day Cemetery Clean-Up Extend the Veterans Day recognition by joining us for a Veterans Cemetery Clean-Up. Whaley – Plemmons Cemetery has several veterans buried here. Representatives from GSMNP Archeology will show how to clean gravestones and those of all abilities are welcome to rake leaves, clean up litter, sticks, and other debris to help protect this important site. Meeting Location: Whaley – Plemmons Cemetery Time: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Limited to 25 Participants, All Ages Welcome! (Registration Required)

Those interested in signing up can email grsm_volunteer_office@nps.gov with the subject line ‘SMOKIES SERVICE DAYS.’ In the email itself, be sure to include the date and name of the activity you would like to sign up for, as well as how many will be in your group and their ages.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.