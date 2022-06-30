Knoxville Police Department unveils DUI checkpoint trailer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials unveiled their new DUI checkpoint trailer Thursday. The trailer will work both in the field to improve KPD’s efforts in stopping drunk driving, and be placed at events for officers to educate the public about the dangers of driving under the influence.

“Intoxicated drivers make the roads significantly more dangerous, and we have a responsibility as a department to be active in our enforcement efforts and public messaging about the real dangers of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “This trailer gives us another resource to amplify that message and our enforcement capabilities.”

The trailer was bought with a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and did not cost Knoxville taxpayers, officials said. The grant was awarded as part of the THSO’s plan to improve road safety.

Two KPD DUI instructors are set to attend training before the trailer gets implemented, scheduled for Fall of 2022.

KPD officials are also required by law to inform the public of the time, day and location of any DUI checkpoints ahead of time.

