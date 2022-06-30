More than three dozen new laws are going into effect on July 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many new laws go into effect in Tennessee on July 1.

Budget and Tax Relief

Tennessee’s Budget for the 2022-’23 fiscal year is set for $52.8 billion.

For the next year, Tennessee is waiving the state’s license plate renewal fee.

The state will resume vendors’ compensation for sales tax collection, a pre-2000 practice abandoned by the state for financial reasons.

K-12 Education

Vendors providing school computers will now be required to take appropriate action to prevent pornography from being viewed or shared on school computers or networks.

All non-contract school employees will now be required to participate in human trafficking training every three years as teachers currently are required to take.

The Tennessee Department of Education can withhold funding to districts that do not enact state law requiring girls’ athletics to consist only of biological females at birth.

Public Schools or open-enrollment charter schools are prohibited from contracting entities to perform family planning instruction who openly participate in abortion procedures, funding, or education.

Teacher evaluations will more heavily rely on student performance than before.

Former educators who have retired can now return to the classroom or operate a school bus for one year without losing retirement benefits.

Schools will now move to a ten-point grading system to more closely align with neighboring states.

Higher Education

The Tennessee Promise Scholarship can now be accessed sooner by early graduates.

Allows wider access to grant funding for lower-income students.

Criminal Sentencing / Public Safety

Truth in sentencing bill will require offenders to serve full sentences before parole.

Victims and their families will be informed more often on when the offender in their case will be up for parole.

This bill will focus on strengthening penalties for emotional and mental abuse and neglect of children at unlicensed child care facilities.

Gives courts the ability to revoke parole if the offender commits a technical violation.

The new law gives convicted murderers a harder time being granted parole if they did not disclose where they buried their victims. This bill is called the Joe Clyde Daniels Act.

Stricter penalties for boating under the influence offenders.

The new law will expand the criteria for Class A felonies involving trafficking for a commercial sex act.

New penalties for offenders of first-degree murder, or rape of a child create a minimum sentence of life in prison without parole.

Sexual offenders will be prohibited from renting or offering to rent a swimming pool, hot tub, or other body of water for swimming.

Creates new and tougher offenses for heinous crimes.

Outlaws the use of unlawful photographs taken without consent with the intention to embarrass or harass the victim.

Creates harsher penalties for littering and improper disposing of tires.

Judiciary / Courts

Permits video conference in divorce proceedings where appropriate.

Creates an appointed public receiver over an estate.

Bans the sale of tianeptine.

Health / Healthcare

Allows visitors in end-of-life situations despite State of Emergency orders.

Creating a pathway to alleviate the nursing shortage in Tennessee.

Aimed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of how to manage Tennessee’s healthcare system.

Create a quicker pathway to use medical equipment.

Requires course work in earwax removal.

Child Safety / Wellbeing / Human Trafficking

Creates new law for safeguards of reporting requirements in residential childcare agencies.

Elections / Campaign Ethics / Candidate Eligibility

Requires state candidates to report any campaign expenditures over $100.

Local Government

Requires homeless individuals to relocate, and bans camping along highways and interstates.

Commerce / Labor / Consumer Protection

The new law updates blasting requirements and clarify safety processes and protocols.

The new law clarifies travel insurance regulations.

Transportation and Safety

The new law requires safety testing of crash cushions and guardrail end terminals on public highways, it is called the Hannah Eimers Roadside Safety Act.

Removes up to five points off someone’s license by taking a driving course up to 90 days after the conviction.

Environment

Prohibits wake surfing between sunset and sunrise on specific size bodies of water.

The new law allows neighborhood associations to seek injunctions for criminal littering.

Energy / Energy Infrastructure

Allows the state to override local governments blocking the development of energy infrastructure.

Emergency Personnel / Law Enforcement / Correctional Officers

Expands cancers covered in line of duty injuries by Tennessee firefighters.

Strengthens penalties for shooting police K-9′s.

Extension of ground-based ambulance assessments.

Other

The new law prohibits state entities from doing business with contractors without signed agreements the contractor will not participate in a boycott of Isreal.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.